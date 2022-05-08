Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.77.

CWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total value of C$44,975.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at C$1,107.08. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total value of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at C$793,134.40. Insiders sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $166,217 over the last quarter.

Shares of CWB traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 212,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,424. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$31.47 and a 12 month high of C$41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 8.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.27.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$265.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2592883 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

About Canadian Western Bank (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.