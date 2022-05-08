Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €81.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($85.26) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($71.05) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($76.84) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cancom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.14 ($70.68).

ETR:COK opened at €36.14 ($38.04) on Wednesday. Cancom has a 1-year low of €44.34 ($46.67) and a 1-year high of €64.82 ($68.23). The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 5.10.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

