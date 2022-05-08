Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 1.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.78 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97.
In other news, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.
CTLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.
Cantaloupe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.