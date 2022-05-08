Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 1.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.78 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In other news, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,637,000 after purchasing an additional 45,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 123,249 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

