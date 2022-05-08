Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target to $19.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PACB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,244 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 338,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

