Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,575 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $127.04 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

