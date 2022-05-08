Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

NYSE:COF traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,672. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

