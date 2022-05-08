Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at Desjardins

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.28.

Shares of CPXWF opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

