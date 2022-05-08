Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

CDLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.25.

Cardlytics stock opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $134.91.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.73. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $349,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $205,268.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,202,224.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,537. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 11.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

