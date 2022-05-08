Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.19.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $15.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.02. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

