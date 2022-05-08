Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CWST. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

CWST opened at $74.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.02. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average of $82.59.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $33,394.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

