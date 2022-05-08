CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $81.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.48. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

