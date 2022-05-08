CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,856 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises about 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.36% of CBRE Group worth $130,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $426,873,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,610,000 after buying an additional 1,224,455 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,078.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 800,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,218,000 after buying an additional 732,672 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,813.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 613,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,715,000 after buying an additional 581,288 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 689,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,093,000 after buying an additional 576,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.22. 2,750,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,868. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average of $97.45. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

