Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLLNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($68.42) to €66.00 ($69.47) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($70.53) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($68.42) to €64.00 ($67.37) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

CLLNY traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $21.98. 192,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,715. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

