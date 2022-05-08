Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

CRNT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceragon Networks has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

CRNT stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.33.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 685,369 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 23.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,113,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 209,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 286,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 158,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 10.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

