Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDAY. Barclays cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ceridian HCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.25.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.79. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $36,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,853 shares of company stock worth $1,102,452 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,708.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

