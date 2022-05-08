Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Certara updated its FY22 guidance to $0.48-0.53 EPS.

CERT stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $19.15. 950,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,502. Certara has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,342.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,766. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 733,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,635,000 after buying an additional 456,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 6,519.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after buying an additional 411,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,465.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 139,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

