Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.90 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Certara alerts:

CERT stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -239.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,342.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,766 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 733,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Certara by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,635,000 after purchasing an additional 456,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 6,519.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after buying an additional 411,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 138.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.