Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 58.82% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cerus has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $935.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 165,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $831,705.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence M. Corash sold 30,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $152,747.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 605,940 shares of company stock worth $3,257,391. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cerus by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cerus by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

