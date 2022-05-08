Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 58.82% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.
NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cerus has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $935.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.21.
In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 165,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $831,705.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence M. Corash sold 30,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $152,747.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 605,940 shares of company stock worth $3,257,391. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CERS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Cerus (Get Rating)
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cerus (CERS)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.