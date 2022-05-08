CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $5,098,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.16.

NYSE CF opened at $99.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.31. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.46%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock worth $107,631,042. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

