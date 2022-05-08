CHADS VC Market Cap Hits $1.50 Million (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CHADS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $39.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,331,232 coins and its circulating supply is 46,075,854 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

