Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Issues Earnings Results

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 24.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of CTHR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 72,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,841. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 97,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 58,465 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.