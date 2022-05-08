Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 18.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 72,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,841. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 78,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTHR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

