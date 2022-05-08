Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.75. Chart Industries posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $9.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.07.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $169.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 117.41 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 24.2% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 55,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Chart Industries by 901.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 175,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,128 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

