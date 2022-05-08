Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,852 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $37,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $459.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $604.16. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.33 and a 12-month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $690.21.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

