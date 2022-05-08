Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $83.09

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.09 and last traded at $83.61, with a volume of 412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.09.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Chase alerts:

The company has a market cap of $796.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $90,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Chase in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chase in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chase by 99.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Chase by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chase Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.