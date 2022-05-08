Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.18% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.
Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 270,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $7.34.
CEMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
