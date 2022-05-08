Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.18% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 270,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

CEMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 99,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.