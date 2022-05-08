Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LNG. Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.46.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $147.27 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $80.05 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,748,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,416,000 after buying an additional 72,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,428,000 after buying an additional 188,732 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,434,000 after buying an additional 772,802 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,193,000 after buying an additional 343,903 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,345,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,093,000 after buying an additional 256,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

