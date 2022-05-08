Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on July 5th

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Chesapeake Utilities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Chesapeake Utilities has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

NYSE CPK opened at $127.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

