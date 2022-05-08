Chia Network (XCH) One Day Volume Tops $13.92 Million

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Chia Network has a total market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,543,308.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.42 or 0.00350208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00193917 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.90 or 0.00550572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00038930 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,240.63 or 1.96816151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

