Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $579.67 Million

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) will post $579.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $557.23 million and the highest is $620.15 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $515.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.