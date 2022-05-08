Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $579.67 Million

Brokerages predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) will post $579.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $557.23 million and the highest is $620.15 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $515.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

