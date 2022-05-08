Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Issues Earnings Results

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.35. 117,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,294. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. Chuy’s has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $461.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHUY shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chuy’s by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 114,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 70,562 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chuy’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chuy’s by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

