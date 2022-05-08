Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,139,000 after acquiring an additional 203,337 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 959,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $126.46. The company had a trading volume of 533,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.51 and a 200-day moving average of $123.34. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

