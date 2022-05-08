Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CNK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.18. 5,001,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,787. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.18. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

CNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Cinemark by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cinemark by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

