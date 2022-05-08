Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price target on Cineplex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE:CGX traded down C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.17. 257,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,521. The company has a market cap of C$770.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.15. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$10.93 and a 52-week high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$299.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

