Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.85

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.85 and last traded at $48.92, with a volume of 1226299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.61.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

The firm has a market cap of $204.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,031,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,510,000 after acquiring an additional 90,248 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 73,065 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 19,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,751,000 after buying an additional 110,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

