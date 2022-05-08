CI&T Inc.’s (NYSE:CINT) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

CI&T’s (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 9th. CI&T had issued 13,043,478 shares in its initial public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $195,652,170 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of CI&T’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE CINT opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. CI&T has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

