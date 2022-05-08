Citigroup Cuts 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $14.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ONEM. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.00. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 52,095 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.