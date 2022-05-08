Citigroup Cuts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $148.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on YUM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.31.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $115.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.71. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $111.63 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

