Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Clarivate reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1,405.5% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583,059 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth $547,157,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth $240,309,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Clarivate by 3,384.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,688,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,477,000 after buying an additional 6,496,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clarivate by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,796,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,891,000 after buying an additional 5,712,315 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. 6,725,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

