CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Billion

Brokerages expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) to post $5.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.94 billion and the lowest is $5.78 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $8.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $22.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $22.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.61 billion to $24.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. 6,886,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 550.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

