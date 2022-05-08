Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.89

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 25943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCHGY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.23) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 2,800 ($34.98) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,335.23.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.