Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.49% from the stock’s current price.

CDE has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.

CDE stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

