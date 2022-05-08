Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $95.50

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$95.50 and last traded at C$95.59, with a volume of 40348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$97.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$104.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$102.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total transaction of C$27,101.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at C$40,861.10. Also, Director Jacques Royer sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.30, for a total value of C$42,714.10.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

