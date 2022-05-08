Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Cohen & Company Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

COHN stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cohen & Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (Get Rating)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.