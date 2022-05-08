Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $290.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.41.

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Compass Point lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $927,428,000 after purchasing an additional 583,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $431,538,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $394,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $337,747,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $10.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.74. 9,016,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,688. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.37. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

