ColossusXT Trading Up 6.5% This Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $55.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,696,317,191 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

