Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 47,704 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Comcast were worth $62,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 64,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,436,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $173,297,000 after acquiring an additional 405,978 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,594,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,541,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.77. The stock has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

