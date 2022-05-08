Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

CHCI stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $36.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

