Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $2,921,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $101,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,131. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Shares of FB traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.77. 34,733,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,943,624. The firm has a market cap of $551.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.99.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.