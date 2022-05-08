Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Announces Earnings Results

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 82.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

Shares of CNCE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 80,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,985. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,291 shares of company stock valued at $71,909 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 290,722 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

