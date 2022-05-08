Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Announces Earnings Results

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 82.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.
Shares of CNCE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 80,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,985. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.
In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,291 shares of company stock valued at $71,909 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.
